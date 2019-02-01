I Left My Heart in Al Amarah

WELCOME STRANGER
Russia
Putin’s Influence on Russia’s Media
The leader's third term saw the demise of strong journalism in a country already lacking press freedom
Russia
Mediazona
The media arm of Pussy Riot that takes pot shots at Putin
Africa
Did You Know?
Ethiopia
Lalibela: Under Repair
Locals decry renovation delays in Ethiopia's "new Jerusalem"
China
Readings
Russia
Russia’s Big Ballet: A Drama in Three Acts
Crime and intrigue in the Bolshoi was as dark as any performance
Egypt
What Lies Beneath
Life, Beauty and Water Scarcity on the Nile
Japan
Did You Know?
Did You Know?
Orkney Islands
Island Hopping
This is the cockpit of “The Islander”—the small aircraft that offers commercial flights 1.7 miles each way from Westray to Papa Westray in the Orkney Islands of Scotland. The route is operated by Loganair, and it’s the shortest scheduled passenger flight in the world. Flying time comes in at just under a minute and a half, and the distance covered is half the length of the world’s longest commercial runway (at Tibet’s Qamdo Bamda Airport, which is 3.4 miles long).
Encounters that take you there.
Before there were guidebooks, 18th- and 19th-century authors wrote “stranger’s guides” to cities and countries, pamphlets and books that combined helpful tips with particular and offbeat advice and context: the best boarding houses alongside bits of history, preferred brothels as well as ways to avoid pickpockets. These guides were far removed from a modern, sanitized Fodor’s—rather they were personal, eccentric and intimate portrayals of place.
Stranger’s Guide is a modern version of that idea—a nonprofit publication designed to reveal the intricacies of places across the globe, through both local and foreign eyes.
