Iraq

I Left My Heart in Al Amarah

War doesn’t stop you falling in love with a place.

by James Jeffrey
It was a peaceful afternoon in Al Amarah thanks to the lack of incoming mortars, rockets and rifle shots. High up on the rooftop of the Pink Palace—once the home, before the 2003 invasion of Iraq and its commandeering by the British Army, of the governor of the surrounding Maysan region—I scanned the surrounding buildings through my SA80 rifle’s telescopic sight. The 4x-magnified image came to rest on an Iraqi woman hanging laundry on the roof of a building about a hundred meters away. She spotted me and began waving an arm in my direction. Rather than being perturbed by...

Russia

Putin’s Influence on Russia’s Media

The leader's third term saw the demise of strong journalism in a country already lacking press freedom

by Stranger’s Guide
Sophisticated Muscovites have excellent literature, theater and ballet at their fingertips. But quality journalism, and even...

Russia

Mediazona

The media arm of Pussy Riot that takes pot shots at Putin

by Stranger’s Guide
Mediazona is the brainchild of Pussy Riot, the Moscow-based punk rock protest group that likes to...

Ethiopia

Lalibela: Under Repair

Locals decry renovation delays in Ethiopia's "new Jerusalem"

by James Jeffrey
If there is one city in Ethiopia that any visitor will endeavor to see—with budget backpackers...

Russia

Russia’s Big Ballet: A Drama in Three Acts

Crime and intrigue in the Bolshoi was as dark as any performance

by Stranger’s Guide
PROLOGUE Ballet has long been one of Russia’s national treasures, and the Bolshoi, Russian for “big,”...

Egypt

What Lies Beneath

Life, Beauty and Water Scarcity on the Nile

by Sarah El-Shaarawi
It is a must-do on a visit to Cairo to take a felucca ride on the...

Orkney Islands

Island Hopping

This is the cockpit of “The Islander”—the small aircraft that offers commercial flights 1.7 miles each way from Westray to Papa Westray in the Orkney Islands of Scotland. The route is operated by Loganair, and it’s the shortest scheduled passenger flight in the world. Flying time comes in at just under a minute and a half, and the distance covered is half the length of the world’s longest commercial runway (at Tibet’s Qamdo Bamda Airport, which is 3.4 miles long).

Encounters that take you there.

Before there were guidebooks, 18th- and 19th-century authors wrote “stranger’s guides” to cities and countries, pamphlets and books that combined helpful tips with particular and offbeat advice and context: the best boarding houses alongside bits of history, preferred brothels as well as ways to avoid pickpockets. These guides were far removed from a modern, sanitized Fodor’s—rather they were personal, eccentric and intimate portrayals of place.

Stranger’s Guide is a modern version of that idea—a nonprofit publication designed to reveal the intricacies of places across the globe, through both local and foreign eyes.

